Two killed as speeding SUV hits motorcycle in MP's Dhar district

Dhar (MP), May 27 (PTI) Two men were killed after a speeding SUV hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Tuesday.

One of the victims was decapitated in the accident that took place on the Badnawar-Ujjain Road, 50 km from district headquarters, late on Monday evening, an official said.

A speeding SUV hit a motorcycle, following which the head of one of the riders got separated from his torso and fell about 80 feet away, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dinesh Sisodia said.

He said Dashrath (30), a resident of Sarangi, was one of the deceased, while the identity of the rider who was decapitated is yet to be ascertained.

A police team from Badnawar police station reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.