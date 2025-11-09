Two killed as speeding SUV hits motorcycle in Rajasthan's Sikar

Jaipur, Nov 9 (PTI) A man and his nephew were killed after a speeding SUV rammed into their motorcycle on the Fatehpur-Churu highway in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Sunday, police said.

The victims, identified as Shishram (28) and Vikas (21), residents of Malsisar in Jhunjhunu district were on their way to distribute wedding invitation cards when the accident occurred near the Gangapura bus stand, they said.

Head Constable Rajesh Kumar said a Haryana-registered SUV coming at a high speed from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle near Ramgarh, leaving both severely injured. Local residents rushed to help and informed the police.

Both men were taken to hospitals in Ramgarh and Fatehpur, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The driver of the offending vehicle fled the spot after the crash, the officer said, adding that the SUV has been seized and the driver is being traced.

The victims' families were informed, and the bodies were handed over after postmortem examination, the police said. PTI AG ARB ARB