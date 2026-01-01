Two killed as speeding truck hits bike on GT Road in Kanpur

Kanpur, Jan 1 (PTI) A 25-year-old man and his maternal uncle were killed after a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle on GT Road near the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Shivam Sharma, a resident of Chaubepur, and his uncle Shivakant (27) from Ghatampur.

The two jointly ran a bakery shop and were on their way to purchase supplies when the accident occurred on Wednesday night, police said.

Swaroop Nagar SHO Devendra Singh said Shivam and Shivakant were heading towards Sisamau to buy packaging boxes as their stock had run out.

As they reached the canal gate near the LLR Hospital, a truck heading towards Ramadevi hit their motorcycle at a high speed, the SHO said.

"In an attempt to flee after the collision, the driver ran over both the riders before escaping from the spot," the officer said.

Alerted by the locals, police rushed the duo to the LLR Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

During a search at the accident spot, police recovered the victims' mobile phones and informed their families.

Satyam, a relative of the victims, claimed that Shivam was carrying around Rs 10,000 for bakery supplies, but only Rs 270 was found in his possession.

Police later seized the truck near the Nazirabad crossing, though the driver managed to flee. A case has been registered based on the family's complaint, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the driver, the SHO said. PTI COR KIS SMV ARI