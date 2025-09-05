Two killed as speeding truck hits motorcycle in J’khand’s Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Sep 5 (PTI) Two persons were killed after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district on Friday, a police official said.

The incident occurred at Panch Madhav Chowk, within Barhi police station limits.

Barhi sub-divisional police officer Ajit Kumar Bimal said, "After the collision, both the victims fell off the motorbike and were crushed to death by the truck. The vehicle has been seized by the police. However, the identities of the victims are yet to be established".

"The bodies of both victims were sent to Barhi Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been lodged at Barhi police station", he added. PTI RPS RPS MNB