Two killed as speeding truck rams into a motorcycle in UP's Mainpuri

Mainpuri (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one was injured after a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle from behind on the Kishni-Kusmara road here, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday, when Ramautar Yadav (62), Ankit Yadav (22) and Jyoti Yadav (18), all residents of Bojha village, had gone to Kusmara to take medicines on their two-wheeler, SHO of Kishni police station, Lalit Bhati, told PTI.

While returning home late evening, they reached a bridge on Kishni-Kusmara road when a pick-up vehicle hit their motorcycle, causing them to lose balance. Following this, a speeding truck rammed into the vehicle, killing Ramautar Yadav on the spot, while the other two suffered serious injuries, added the SHO.

On receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and took Ankit and Jyoti to a PHC from where they were referred to Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai in Etawah district, the officer said.

The doctors declared Ankit brought dead while Jyoti is in a critical condition, Bhati said.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, he added.