Two killed as speeding vehicle rams into toll barrier in HP's Una

Una (HP), Oct 14 (PTI) Two persons died and one was injured when a speeding car rammed into a toll barrier in Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place in Ajouli village on the Nangal-Santokhgarh road, they said.

The speeding car rammed into a cabin at the toll barrier, killing two workers who were having lunch and injuring one person. Due to the impact of the collision, the cabin was blown to pieces, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ranjit Singh and Parwinder Singh, residents of Amb and Nalagarh, respectively. The injured, Soni Kapila, has been referred to PGI, they said.

A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway, they said.