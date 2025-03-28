Two killed as SUV crashes into e-rickshaw in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) Two people were killed and two others were critically injured when a speeding SUV rammed into an e-rickshaw from behind on the Delhi-Agra Highway on Friday, officials said.

City Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar said the accident occurred in the forenoon in the Krishna Nagar area under Kotwali police station limits when e-rickshaw driver Ayub was heading towards Atal Chowk with his wife, Razia, and two other passengers.

A high-speed Thar SUV hit the e-rickshaw with such impact that the passengers were thrown into the air. A crowd gathered at the scene and caught the SUV driver, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Ayub (35), a resident of Radheshyam Colony, and passenger Phoolchand (45), the officer said.

Razia and another passenger suffered serious injuries and are undergoing treatment. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.