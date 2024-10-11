Two killed as SUV hits motorcycles in UP

Budaun (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) Two persons were killed when their motorcycles were hit by an SUV here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in the Alapur police station area.

Bablu (34) and Satyabhan (31) were travelling on their motorcycles. When they reached Daharpur, a Bolero hit their motorcycles from behind, police said.

Bablu died on the spot while his friend Mahipal (44) and Satyabhan were seriously injured. Police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital. Satyabhan died during treatment and Mahipal's condition is stated to be critical, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Singh Chauhan said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway. PTI COR CDN DIV DIV