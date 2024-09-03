Two killed as SUV overturns in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota (Raj), Sep 3 (PTI) A teenage boy and a woman died after their SUV overturned on the National Highway 27 in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Tuesday, police said.

The tyre of the SUV, carrying 12 people, burst following which the vehicle hit a road divider and then turned turtle, they said.

Police said a 15-year-old boy and a 52-year-old woman died, while 10 others sustained injuries.

"Twelve people, all residents of the Bheempura village were returning home after paying obeisance at the Sanwaliya Seth Temple. At around 12.15 am, one of the tyres of the vehicle reportedly burst," Station House Officer (SHO) of Dabi Anil Joshi said.

The police said that the injured were rushed to hospital where doctors declared Amit Lushkar (15) and Bhanwaribai (52) dead.