'Two killed as tourist boat capsizes off Malpe coast in K'taka: Police

Udupi (Karnataka), Jan 26 (PTI) At least two people were killed and as many persons critical after a tourist boat capsized in this district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred near the Hangarkatte shipbuilding area off the Malpe coast, they said.

"The incident occurred around noon at the confluence point of the river and the sea, near the Malpe-Kota police station jurisdiction border," Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar told PTI.

The boat, operated by a private firm, had departed from the Malpe delta beach point and was carrying 14 passengers at the time of the accident, he said.

According to him, all the passengers were rescued and shifted to the shore with the assistance of nearby boats.

"Four persons were in serious condition and were immediately taken to hospital. Two of them later died," the SP said.

The deceased were identified as Shankarappa (22) and Sindhu (23).

According to preliminary information, life jackets had been provided to all passengers on board. However, initial accounts suggest that not all of them were wearing the safety gear at the time of the mishap, the SP said, adding that this aspect was still being verified.

The passengers were reportedly part of a group from Saraswathipuram in Mysuru and were employed at a call centre. They were on a recreational trip when the incident occurred.

The cause of the boat capsizing is yet to be ascertained.

"We are examining factors such as strong currents at the confluence point, the boat's passenger capacity, and compliance with safety norms," Shankar said.

Malpe and Kota police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Further details will emerge after verification of technical and operational aspects, he added.