Two killed as tractor runs over group of people in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota (Rajasthan), Jun 7 (PTI) Two persons were killed on the spot and two others sustained critical injuries after a tractor ran over a group of people on a roadside platform (chabutra) in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Gopal Rathor (38) and Shambulal Bairagi, residents of Labhakho village, and the injured were identified as Gopal Dhakad and Ramshankar Sharma of the same village.

The incident took place around 1.30 pm on Friday when the tractor driver, in an attempt to save a motorcycle rider, lost control and the tractor ran over the people, Dabi police station SHO Anil Joshi said.

Two persons were killed on the spot and two others were critically injured and were rushed to the MBS Hospital in Kota, he said.

The tractor driver fled from the spot after the incident, he added. PTI COR MNK MNK