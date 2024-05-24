Two killed as tractor-trolley falls into drain in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), May 24 (PTI) Two farm labourers were killed and one was injured after their tractor trolley fell into a drain here, police said on Friday.

The victims were identified as Upendra (28), Vinay (22) and Chandra Bali (33), police said.

SHO of Bhojpur police station Sumit Sudhakar Ramteke said that the workers were working with a farmer, Vinod Kumar. They were transporting sugarcane seeds in the tractor trolley to another field on Thursday when Upendra, the driver, lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a drain.

The locals rescued the victims and rushed them to a hospital where doctors declared Upendra and Vinay dead on arrival, the SHO said.

While Bali is undergoing treatment and is said to be in a critical condition, he added.

The tractor-trolley was taken out from drain with a crane, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, Ramteke said. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG