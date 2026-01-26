Two killed as tractor-trolley overturns in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) Two persons died when a tractor-trolley loaded with straw (animal fodder) overturned in Bhojpur area here, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Modinagar-Hapur road on Sunday late night when when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Two men sleeping atop the straw were trapped and crushed under the trolley as it rolled over. Both died on the spot.

The deceased have been Identified as Hashim (19) and Aquib (22), both residents of Baghpat district. The police said the victims were transporting straw at the time of the accident.

ACP Modinagar Amit Saxena said a police team reached the spot after the incident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

We are further looking into the incident, the officer added.