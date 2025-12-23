Two killed as tractor-trolley transporting paddy overturns in Jharkhand's Godda

Godda, Dec 23 (PTI) Two people were killed as a tractor-trolley overturned in Jharkhand's Godda district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident happened on the Dhamdi-Barari Main Road in the Meharma police station area when the vehicle was transporting paddy, they said.

The deceased were identified as Pande Soren (16) and Vikash Paswan (25), they said.

The bodies of both the victims were sent for post-mortem examination, they added.

The vehicle was going from Barari's Jhalla Tola towards Pirojpur-Barahat when the accident happened, police said. PTI COR RPS RPS SOM