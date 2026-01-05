Two killed as trailer truck hits motorcycle in UP

Azamgarh (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) Two men in their 20s died after a speeding trailer truck rammed into their motorcycle near a market here, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred around 9 pm on Sunday in the Gambhirpur police station area when the victims were going from Thekma towards Azamgarh.

Due to the impact of the collision, the two died on the spot, triggering panic in the busy market area and disrupting traffic, police said.

On receiving information about the incident, Gambhirpur Station House Officer (SHO) Akhilesh Kumar Singh reached the spot, took the bodies into custody and sent them to the district hospital for post-mortem, police said.

Circle Officer (City) Aastha Jaiswal also reached the scene to supervise the situation, they said.

One of the deceased was identified as Santosh Yadav alias Guddu, a former village head and a resident of Singhra village, and the other as his friend, Sandeep Yadav, a resident of Bhagwanpur village. PTI COR KIS DIV DIV