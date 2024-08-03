Two killed as trailer truck overturns on their motorcycle in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) Two men riding a motorcycle were killed after they were crushed under a trailer truck on Friday evening here, police said.

Hathinaala police station in-charge Bhaiya Shiv Prasad Singh said that two cousins, Rajan Sharma (30) and Lalit Sharma (26), residents of Halia village of Mirzapur district, were going to Renukut for some work on a motorcycle.

On the way, at the Hathinala intersection, the trailer truck lost control and overturned over the victims, and they died on the spot, Singh said.

He said that as soon as the information of the incident was received, the police reached the spot and, after taking further action, sent the bodies for post-mortem. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG