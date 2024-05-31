Two killed as tree falls on moving scooty in Delhi

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Two people travelling on a scooty died when a tree fell on them in the Alipur area here during a storm, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Hiranki Yamuna Pusta on Wednesday.

Pushpendra Rawat (23), a resident of Keshav Nagar, and his friend Vijay (24), a resident of Azadpur, were returning home on the scooty after taking a bath at a tubewell in a field when a eucalyptus tree fell on them during a storm, leaving them critically injured. They were rushed to a hospital in Burari where doctors declared them dead, a police officer said.

The bodies were handed over to the families of the deceased after post-mortem examination, the officer said.

Forest department officials were informed about the incident and they removed the tree from the road, police said.