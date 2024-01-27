Two killed as truck falls into gorge in Nagaland

Dimapur, Jan 27 (PTI) Two persons, including a woman, were killed on Saturday after a truck in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district, police said.

The accident took place near Pherima area after the truck with four people on board fell off the National Highway 29, a senior officer said.

The driver and a woman, who was travelling in the vehicle, were killed on the spot.

Another woman and the cleaner of the truck are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the officer said.

The truck, which fell into the 80-feet deep gorge, was heading towards Dimapur when the accident occurred, he added. PTI CORR NBS NBS BDC