Two killed as truck hits bus on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

Nagpur, Nov 9 (PTI) Two persons were killed when a truck hit a private bus on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Thursday, a police official said.

The accident took place at around 4 am in Mehkar area of Buldhana, located about 350 km from Nagpur, when the bus driver had stopped the vehicle in a lane for checking its tyres, he said.

The bus was on way to Nagpur from Mumbai.

The truck hit the bus from its rear ride, killing its driver and a passenger, the official said.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur.

It traverses 10 districts including Nagpur, Washim, Wardha, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Amravati, Jalna, Nashik and Thane.

A number of accidents have been witnessed on the expressway since it became operational in December last year. PTI CLS GK