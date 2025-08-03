Two killed as truck hits motorcycle in UP's Hardoi district

Hardoi (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) Two men were killed when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on the Katra-Bilhaur road here on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Kuthlupur village when the motorcycle, coming from the Sandi side, was hit by a truck approaching from the Bilgram direction, a senior police official said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that both the motorcycle riders died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Pradeep (27) and Jugul Kishore (40), both residents of Sakheda village under Sandi police station limits.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadon said that upon receiving information, local police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

He added that the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the accident, and efforts are underway to trace him. PTI COR ABN ABN RUK RUK