Two killed as truck hits motorcycle in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) Two men from Amethi district were killed Thursday night when a truck hit their motorcycle on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway near Pratapganj Bazaar in Sultanpur, police said.

Mohit (25) died on the spot while Sunil Kumar (22) Sunil succumbed to injuries at a hospital, an official said.

The two had been returning from a family function, the official added.

Kotwali police station SHO Satyendra Singh said that the bodies are being sent for postmortem and legal action is underway.

The men had recently returned from Gujarat, where they worked as labourers, the SHO added. PTI COR KIS KVK KVK