Two killed as truck hits tempo in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) Two men died when a speeding truck rammed into a tempo here, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Kalan crossing in the Akhandnagar police station area on Wednesday evening.

Shrinath (49) and Vishal Tiwari (35) alias Pappu Pandit, both from Azamgarh, were about to board the tempo when the truck hit their vehicle, killing the two on the spot, Station House Officer Deepak Kushwaha said.

After the accident, the families of the two men held a protest at the accident site. Police from both Powai in Azamgarh and Akhandnagar in Sultanpur reached the spot, which borders the two districts, and pacified the protesters.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.