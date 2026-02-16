Two killed as truck rams into vehicles, overturns in Haryana's Ambala

Ambala, Feb 16 (PTI) Two people died after a truck hit three vehicles and overturned on the Tangri Bridge National Highway here on Monday, with police suspecting that low visibility caused by dense fog caused the accident.

Earlier, it was believed that four people had died in the accident.

Police said the accident occurred in Shahpur when the truck en route to Chandigarh from Delhi rammed into a car, a motorcycle and a three-wheeler and then overturned the vehicles.

The motorcycle driver and a person travelling in the three-wheeler got trapped under the truck and died, they said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver lost control of the truck due to low visibility caused by dense fog, they added.

Parao Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmbir Singh said that a crane lifted the damaged vehicle, and the two bodies were pulled out from underneath it.

The accident caused a road block on the Delhi-Ambala Highway section; however police restored traffic after some time, the SHO said.