Two killed as two trucks collide in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) Two men were killed on Thursday after two trucks collided on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway here, police said.

The accident occurred near Waris Ganj under Bhale Sultan Shaheed Smarak police station area when a speeding truck lost control and rammed into a road divider, they said.

Moments later, another truck coming from the opposite direction collided with it, leaving two people injured.

The injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jagdishpur, where doctors declared them brought dead, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Yadav (37), a resident of Rajapur in Jaunpur district, and Shishupal (35), a resident of Sitapur district.

Station House Officer Tanuj Pal said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway.