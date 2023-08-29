Two killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri

New Tehri, Aug 29 (PTI) Two people were killed and another was injured after their vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident occurred near Kumru Dang on the Niralidhar-Dapoli-Sunali road in Jakhanidhar block, Revenue Officer Ganga Prasad Petwal said. The injured has been admitted to the Hindolakhal Community Health Centre, he said. The victims were going from Jakhanidhar to Sunali Palkot village. The driver of the vehicle, Bhim Singh Negi (60), and Harish Lal (38) died on the spot. Budhi Prakash (50) was injured in the accident, Petwal said. PTI Corr ALM ALM ANB ANB