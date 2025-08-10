Two killed as vehicle rams bike in UP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) Two persons were killed after a motorcycle they were riding was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Sumerpur area of this district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday night near Narayanpur village on National Highway-34 in Sumerpur town, they said.

Jitendra (24) of Gurguch and Mallu Pandit (26) sustained serious injuries in the accident. They were rushed to the district hospital in Hamirpur, but succumbed during treatment, police said.

Efforts are on to trace the unidentified vehicle using CCTV footage, Sumerpur Station House Officer Anoop Singh said, adding that the bodies have been sent for postmortem.