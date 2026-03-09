Two killed as vehicle rams into autorickshaw in Thane district

Thane, Mar 9 (PTI) Two autorickshaw drivers were killed after an unidentified vehicle rammed into their three-wheeler on a highway in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Mumbai-Nashik highway at Bapgaon, an official said.

He said Rajkumar Gupta (40) and Mahendra Kesarwani (39), both residents of Bhiwandi, were travelling in one autorickshaw when a vehicle rammed into their three-wheeler from behind.

The duo fell on the road, and the impact left the autorickshaw in a mangled state, the official said.

Passersby and motorists rushed the men to a Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

A case has been registered, and CCTV footage from the highway is being examined to identify the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, the official said. PTI COR ARU