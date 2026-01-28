Two killed as wall of old house collapses at village in Rajasthan's Dungarpur

Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) Two persons, including a resident and a labourer, died on Wednesday after the wall of an old house collapsed in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police said.

According to an FIR lodged by Manish Roat, a resident of Asela village in Dungarpur, the incident occurred while work was underway to his old ancestral house to make way for a new structure.

Manish was engaged in the demolition along with his father, Kantilal, and a laborer identified as Gautam. A large portion of the wall suddenly gave way, burying Kantilal and Gautam under the rubble, the police said.

Villagers rushed to the spot and assisted in pulling the two men out from the debris. The victims were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Following a post-mortem examination, the bodies were handed over to the respective families for final rites, the police added.