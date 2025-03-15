Two killed, body of 14-year-old boy found in Faridabad on Holi

Faridabad: Two people were allegedly killed in separate incidents here, while the body of a 14-year-old boy was found in the Aravalli hills in Faridabad on Holi, police said on Saturday.

In the first incident, Suraj (22) was beaten to death when he went to mediate in a quarrel between his neighbours in Sanjay Colony, Mujesar area, they said.

According to the complaint filed by his father, Sadanand, Suraj, who worked in a private company, was playing Holi when he saw some youths fighting with a neighbour, Bittu.

When he tried to mediate, the accused attacked him. "They brutally thrashed my son and fled. He died on the way to the hospital," he said in the complaint.

An FIR was registered at Mujesar police station, and the three accused -- Kuldeep, Rishabh, and Ankit -- have been arrested, Station House Officer (SHO) Samer Singh said.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man Deepak alias Baintra, was stabbed to death due to an old rivalry in the Sarai area, police said.

The incident occurred on Bypass Road, when Deepak and the accused were consuming liquor inside a parked double-decker bus. Soon after, the accused attacked Deepak with a knife, killing him on the spot, they said.

An FIR was registered against Tushar, Chinki, Rahul Thapa, and Om Baccha at Sarai police station, and an investigation is underway, police added.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy Faizan, was found dead on Badkhal hill after he had gone to offer Friday prayers at a mosque, police said.

His father, Irfan, lodged a complaint saying that Faizan left the mosque at around 2 pm but never reached home and later his body was found in the hills, a police officer said.

An FIR was registered at Surajkund police station, and a probe is underway to arrest the accused, SHO Prahalad Singh said.