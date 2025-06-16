Two killed by lightning strikes in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) Two persons were killed after being struck by lightning in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Monday morning, officials said.

Providing details, District Magistrate Neha Sharma said both deaths occurred in the Sadar tehsil area during early morning showers.

In the first incident, Kunal Sharma (20), a resident of Dattnagar Bisen, stepped outside his house to fetch water from a hand pump amid rain when he was struck by lightning.

His family members rushed him to the Gonda Medical College, where doctors declared him dead. A post-mortem examination confirmed lightning strike as the cause of death, the district magistrate said.

In the second incident, Ramdev Yadav (46), a resident of Qazidevar village, was struck by lightning while he was outdoors during the rainfall. He too died on the spot, Sharma said.

Ex gratia compensation will be provided to the families of the deceased as per government guidelines, she said.