Two killed, five hurt as car crashes into divider in UP's Mahoba

Mahoba (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) Two men died while five others sustained injuries after a speeding car collided with a road divider on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway in Mahoba district, police said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vandana Singh said, "The incident took place on Wednesday night near Sugira village under the Kulphar police station area when a speeding car lost control and hit a divider on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway." "Ansh Patel (20) and Manish Patel (28) died on the spot, while five others -- Pradeep Patel (21), Mukesh Patel (18), Vipin Patel (22), Yogendra (22) and Prince Patel (19) -- were rushed to the district hospital from where Vipin was referred to Jhansi for advanced care after his condition worsened," she said.

The victims were travelling from Mauranipur in Jhansi district to Kulphar in Mahoba to attend a wedding ceremony, the officer said.

Police have launched a probe after sending the bodies for post-mortem," she added.