Two killed, five injured as car hits toto on NH 12 in Nadia

Shantipur (WB), Nov 4 (PTI) Two persons were killed and five others injured when a car hit an e-rickshaw (toto) at Shantipur in West Bengal's Nadia district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

A speeding car hit a toto on National Highway 12 at Shantipur, injuring seven people, who were travelling in it, the officer said.

The injured were taken to Shantipur Hospital for treatment, while two critically injured persons were shifted to Ranaghat's Anulia Hospital, where both were declared dead, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Toton Sheikh, the toto driver, and Sabina Ansari, a passenger, the officer said.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether reckless driving or speeding led to the crash, he said.

The accident caused heavy traffic congestion for over an hour on the busy national highway. PTI COR AMR RG