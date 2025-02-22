Two killed, five injured as car hits tree in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) Two men were killed and five others were injured when a speeding car returning from a marriage ceremony in the Ghazipur district lost control and hit a tree in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Bansdih Sanjay Singh said on Saturday that police sent all the injured to Bansdih Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared Sanjay Gond (35) dead.

He said that the other six injured were referred to the district hospital, where Kuber Shah (38) died during treatment.

Police have sent both the bodies for post-mortem examination and investigations are underway.PTI COR CDN CDN MNK MNK