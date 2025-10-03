Two killed, five injured as motorcycles collide in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Two persons were killed and five injured in a collision between two motorcycles here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am near a culvert close to Talwar village on the Baghoochghat-Pakaha road. Seven people were travelling on the two motorcycles, they said.

Baghoochghat Station House Officer (SHO) Vishal Upadhyay said residents informed police about the accident, following which a team reached the spot and rushed the injured to the local community health centre. Doctors later referred them to the Deoria medical college in view of their condition.

At the medical college, doctors declared Shivam (17), a resident of Ramnagar, and Shambhu (21), a resident of Koilswa, dead. The injured -- Vikas Sahni (17), Nitish Sahni (18), Amit Yadav (18), Rakesh Kushwaha (16) and Dinesh Yadav (15) -- are undergoing treatment, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said. PTI COR KIS DIV DIV