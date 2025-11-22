Two killed, five injured as SUV crashes into truck

Thane, Nov 22 (PTI) Two men were killed and five others were injured when their SUV rammed into a container truck on the JNPA-Panvel road in Raigad district on Saturday, police said.

The SUV was reportedly speeding when it crashed into the truck from behind on the busy stretch, leading to the death of Hitendra Sanjay Patil (22) and Shrinath Chandralekhar (22), an official said, adding that the deceased were residents of Navi Mumbai.

The injured persons were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and invoked provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

"Preliminary findings indicate rash and negligent driving. Further investigation is in progress," a Panvel Police official said. PTI COR NSK