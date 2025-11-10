Two killed, five injured as truck hits autorickshaw in Ranchi

Ranchi, Nov 10 (PTI) Two persons were killed and five others injured when a truck hit an autorickshaw in Ranchi, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Lohra (25), a resident of Bharno, and Ratiya Oraon (36) of Bedo.

The accident occurred late on Sunday night near Tangtang Tola on Ring Road under the Dhurwa Police Station limits, they said.

Officer in Charge of Dhurwa Police Station, Bimal Kindo, said, "Two persons were killed and five others have sustained grievous injuries. They were all travelling in the autorickshaw when a trailer truck rammed into the vehicle." All the injured persons have been sent to the hospital for treatment. The bodies have been sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem examination.