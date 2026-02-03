Two killed, four injured a truck falls off overbrigde onto service road in MP’s Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Feb 3 (PTI) Two persons died and four sustained injuries after a truck fell on a car and motorcycle plying on a service road under an overbridge in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said.

The accident occurred around 3 pm on National Highway 45 in the Shahpura police station area, about 35 km off the district headquarters, an official said.

The truck fell off an overbridge onto a car and motorbike plying on the service road below, area sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Lokesh Dawar told PTI.

The truck driver and motorcyclist were killed on the spot, while four others, including a woman, sustained injuries, he said, adding that police were clearing the traffic snarl on the road following the accident.

Police launched a rescue operation to extricate people trapped inside the car, and the injured were sent to a nearby hospital, the official said.

The victims are yet to be identified, he said.

Praveen Dhurve, station house officer of the Patan police station, said the victims included a family from Bhopal who were travelling to Rewa. PTI COR LAL ARU