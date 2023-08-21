Two killed, four injured as container truck overturns, collides with five cars on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Two persons were killed and four injured when a container truck overturned, jumped the divider and collided with five cars on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred in Khopoli area of Raigad district around 9 am, when the container truck was heading to Mumbai from Pune, an official said.

The heavy vehicle overturned, jumped the divider and collided with five cars travelling towards Pune, he said.

Of the occupants of these cars, a man and a woman were killed, while four women were injured in the accident, the official said.

As per the preliminary probe, driver of the container truck was speeding and lost the control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and collide with the cars, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the driver, the official added. PTI ZA ARU