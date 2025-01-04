Two killed, four injured as speeding car hits pedestrians in Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Two persons were killed, and four others sustained injuries after a speeding car hit them in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred in the Vijay Nagar area around 10 pm on Friday, an official said.

Sanjay Patel (46), a doctor, was at the wheel and has been taken into custody, inspector Virendra Singh Pawar told PTI.

Two pedestrians died, and four others were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

He said the deceased were identified as Ravi Shankar Dubey (67) and Munni Bai Sen (61).

The official said Patel has claimed that he is a heart patient and recently underwent a surgery. He claimed that his head started spinning, and he passed out.

Pawar denied that the doctor was inebriated.

According to eyewitnesses, the car hit six people and rammed into a divider.