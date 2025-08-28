Two killed, four injured as SUV collides with auto-rickshaw in Kanpur

Kanpur, Aug 28 (PTI) Two people were killed and four others, including two children, injured after a speeding SUV collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw in the Kakvan area of Kanpur on Thursday, police said.

"The auto-rickshaw carrying six passengers was heading to Billhaur when it collided with the SUV coming from the opposite direction on the Lucknow-Etawah highway," ACP (Billhaur) Amarnath Yadav said.

Ramsharan Pal (58) and Rishabh (22) died on the spot, while the injured were shifted to the LLR Hospital.

"Drivers of both the vehicles fled after leaving their vehicles behind, which have been seized. Efforts are on to trace them," Yadav said. PTI COR KIS APL ARI