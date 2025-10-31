Two killed, four injured in accident in J’khand’s Gumla

Gumla, (Jharkhand) Oct 31 (PTI) Two persons died and four others sustained injuries when two motocycles collided head on in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place near Toto village within Gumla Sadar police station limits.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Uraon from Basua village and Santosh Gope from Pasanga village.

Gumla Sadar police station officer in-charge Mahendra Karmali said, "Two motorcycles with three persons on each collided head on near Toto village, killing two persons on the spot." He said four others, who were grievously injured, are currently undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital in Gumla. PTI RPS RPS MNB