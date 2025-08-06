Two killed, four injured in massive blast in oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab's Mohali

Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) A massive blast rocked an oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab's Mohali district on Wednesday, leaving two workers dead and four injured, officials said.

The incident took place at Hi-Tech Gases, an oxygen cylinder unit located in the industrial area in phase-9 in Mohali.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans said the blast took place in one of the cylinders when they were being loaded in a truck at around 9 am.

Those killed have been identified as Uttar Pradesh natives Mohd Asif (25), and Davinder Kumar (27).

The four injured, who were rushed to the hospital, are Sarvesh (45), Ashok (44), Sachin (24) and Akbar (50). Their condition is stable, the officials said.

The officials further said a case has been registered under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Police Station Phase-11 in Mohali.

Asked about any negligence in the incident, the SSP said, "we will see." Body parts of the victims were found strewn at the site, indicating how powerful the blast was. Glass windows and doors of the factory and nearby buildings were shattered under the impact of the blast.

A local said some part of the cylinder fell at Kambala village, around one km away from the site.

Oxygen cylinders were also lying around at the site following the blast.

Following the blast, senior officials of police and civil administration including the sub-divisional magistrate had reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

In a post on X in Punjabi, Mann said, "We pray to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured. The Punjab government stands with the affected families during this difficult time." Hi-Tech Gases Private Limited supplies medical-grade oxygen cylinders to various government hospitals in the region. PTI CHS NB NB