Two killed in accident in UP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur, Feb 23 (PTI) Two men died and another was injured in a head-on collision between two trucks in the Sumerpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred around 11 pm on Saturday. The two trucks collided head-on, leading to injuries to all three men in the vehicles.

They were admitted to the district hospital in a critical condition, the police said.

Sanjeet (45) and Rohit (40) -- the drivers of the two trucks -- succumbed to their injuries early on Sunday while Kali (40), the cleaner of one of the vehicles, was referred to a higher medical facility in Kanpur, they added.

Sumerpur SHO Anup Singh said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV SZM SZM