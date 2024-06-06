Two killed in accident on under-construction expressway in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota(Rajasthan) Jun 6 (PTI) Two persons were killed after a car they were travelling in rammed into a divider on the under-construction Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway in Bundi district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place near Balapura village under the Lakheri police station limits in Bundi district around 11 pm on Wednesday, SHO Subash Sharma said.

The collision was so strong that the car's front portion was completely damaged and the two bodies were trapped in it, he said.

On report of the accident, the police rushed to the spot, rescued the two persons from the car and rushed them to a community health centre in Lakheri, where doctors declared both brought dead, he added.

The deceased were identified as Dhirendra Kumar Saxena (43) and Narendra Singh Jadon alias Nettu (28), both residents of Kota city, the SHO said.

The duo were travelling from Kota to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The police handed over the bodies to the respective family members after postmortem on Thursday morning and lodged a case in the matter, the officer said.

The expressway is under construction and yet to be opened for commuters, however some drivers do venture onto the road at times, he said. PTI COR RPA