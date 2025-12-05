Two killed in accidents in Beed district

Beed (Maharashtra), Dec 5 (PTI) Two persons were killed in separate accidents in Kaij tehsil of the district, police said on Friday.

Sahil Parwaz Sakhawat (26), a resident of Ragdih in Hazaribagh district, Jharkhand, died at Kanadi on Thursday morning when a truck crushed him against the wall of a stone quarry.

A complaint of rash driving was registered against driver Bajirao Funde, said an official.

In the second accident, a motorcyclist died after his two-wheeler was hit from behind by a tipper truck near Vitthalwadi in Tambva Shivar on Kaij-Dharur road on Thursday evening.

Victim Vilas Dubaji Khurade (32), a resident of Brahmwadi in Partur tehsil of Jalna district, was going to meet his brother-in-law at Kalamb in Dharashiv district when the accident occurred.

Further probe was on, the police said. PTI COR KRK