Two killed in ambulance-car collision in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Aug 10 (PTI) Two people were killed in Thrissur district on Sunday when an ambulance and a private car collided with each other.

An octogenarian patient who was travelling in the ambulance from Ernakulam to Kannur after treatment and a 55-year-old woman, who was in the car, died in the accident, police said.

The car driver was seriously injured in the incident and is on ventilator support.

The driver of the ambulance, the patient's son, son-in-law and a nurse suffered minor injuries in the incident, they said.

An officer of Kunnamkulam police station said the car was trying to overtake an autorickshaw when it collided with the ambulance coming from the opposite direction.

The ambulance toppled over in the incident.

The officer further said the car was being driven at high speed and in a rash manner, which led to the accident.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the car driver.