Two killed in Amethi accident

Amethi (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) Two men were killed and one seriously injured when their motorcycle collided with a truck in the Musafirkhana area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

Brothers Ram Samuj Maurya (65) and Tung Nath Maurya (60) of Kanjas village had gone to the district headquarters Gauriganj with their lawyer -- Pankaj Kumar of Sultanpur -- in connection with a case, they said.

Late on Monday, when the three were returning on their motorcycle, it was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction near the Nagesarganj underpass, the police said.

The injured riders were taken to the community health centre where the doctors declared the siblings dead while Kumar was referred to the district hospital, they added.

Musafirkhana SHO Vinod Kumar Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and efforts are underway to nab the truck driver, who fled the scene with his vehicle, using CCTV camera footage. PTI COR NAV SZM