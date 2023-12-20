Two killed in Andhra Pradesh road mishap

Kaikaluru (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 20 (PTI) Two persons died in an accident involving an Andhra Pradesh road transport corporation bus and a moped in Eluru district on Wednesday evening, a police official said.

The mishap occurred at around 4 pm when a Narasapuram-bound bus from Eluru hit a moped while trying to avoid hitting another two-wheeler and fell into a canal which merges into the Kolleru lake, the official said.

"The bus fell into the canal near its bank into a depth of about four feet and one woman in the bus died in the melee to escape," the official told PTI.

Besides the woman passenger, another man on the moped died when the bus hit him.

According to police, there were 65 passengers in the bus and some youngsters from inside helped the police to rescue all of them except the deceased woman.

The rear window pane of the bus was broken in the rescue effort, he said.

After the passengers were rescued, police retrieved the bus from the canal. PTI STH SS