Barabanki (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Two youths were killed when their bike was hit by a car near Badail crossing here, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The accident took place on Sunday night and Mulkraj (25) and Kamelesh Kumar (21) who were on the bike were killed, SHO, City police station Alok Mani Tripathi said.

The youths were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared dead by doctors. A probe is on in the matter. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY