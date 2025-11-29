Two killed in bike-car collision in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Gopeshwar, Nov 28 (PTI) Two men died after their motorcycle collided with a car on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred late Thursday night near Birahi between Chamoli and Pipalkoti.

Two young men riding the motorcycle were seriously injured after a collision with the car and were immediately rushed to the district hospital in Gopeshwar, where both died during treatment, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kamal Singh (27) and Rahul Singh (28), residents of Ramni village in the Nandanagar area of the district. PTI DPT NB NB